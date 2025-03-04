EAC financially starved by some partner states

The Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, has come out critically about the consensual system of arriving at decisions for causing near financial paralysis in the community. Kadaga highlights that four partner states are currently shouldering the responsibilities of the eight-partner bloc due to the acute delay by Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Somalia in remitting their annual contributions. She argues that the efforts to sanction the defaulting states have failed since the defaulters are involved in the meetings that would arrive at the decision.