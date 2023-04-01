Dutch dev’t agency rallies SMEs on energy efficiency awareness

A 2 million euros energy efficiency fund is now available for Enterprises with interests in sustainable energy development, for areas such as cooking, lighting and light or large industrial energy efficient technologies. The 4-year project is being implemented by according to Phomolo Maphosa by a consortium led by SNV (dutch development agency) with support from Makerere University College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT) and Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) as implementing partners. Under the project, Enterprises can now apply for seed capital of up to 10000 euros in grant funding towards the cause.