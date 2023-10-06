Dubai-based real estate company sets foot in Kampala

Ugandan Ambassador to the U.A.E., Henry Mayega, has urged investors, especially those in the real estate sector, to engage directly with ministries and government development agencies to prevent financial losses due to various scams. Mayega made these remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of affordable housing units in Kampala by a Dubai-based real estate developer, Reportage. The housing project will take place on Mawanda Road in Kamwokya, Kampala, and is among the preparatory activities for the Uganda Dubai Investment Summit scheduled for next week in Kampala.