DTB spreads its wings to Hoima city

With more businesses positioning themselves to participate in the petroleum sector, Diamond Trust Bank has opened up a new branch in Hoima. The Bank is planning to work with farmers and industries in the Oil rich Albertine Region. In formally opening Bank of Uganda, director for Banking and Supervision, Dr. Tumwiine Twinemenzi tasked the operators, diligently support the business community with loans to help them grow their enterprises.