Drunken Festivities: Early morning revelry as some start Christmas in party mood

The relationship between alcohol and the Christmas holidays is negative but challenging to control. During the festive period, it can be overwhelming to contemplate celebrating without alcohol, especially when friends and family are partaking. This Christmas is no exception; some people woke up in a drunken mood, starting as early as the first mass. We visited areas around Kampala and spoke to individuals already in a party mood.