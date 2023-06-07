Drug manufacturers seek protection from foreign imports

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has made a commitment to provide assistance to local drug manufacturers while simultaneously aiming to reduce the importation of pharmaceuticals. Speaking at the 2nd Pharmaceutical Quality Control Convention held for the Authority's members, Dr. Medard Bitekyerezo, the chairman of the NDA board, stated that they have also made investments in new technologies to ensure the protection of Ugandans against substandard drugs. The NDA's proactive measures demonstrate their dedication to supporting domestic pharmaceutical production and prioritizing the safety and quality of medications available in the country.