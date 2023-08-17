Drug dealers’ properties will be confiscated

People convicted of drug dealing risk having their properties confiscated if the new law on outlawed drug activities is attached. Parliament has approved a clause providing for the forfeiture and disposal of the properties with the approval court provided the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Control 2023 becomes law. The proceeds from the acts of criminality shall be held under the National Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Control Fund proposed for creation in the bill.