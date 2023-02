Drop in cost of fuel importation affecting pump prices

Fuel Prices are continuing to drop due to increased importation of the product by one of the marine vessels, which is now delivering from Kisumu port to Bugiri Kawuku in Katabi Town council in Wakiso district. We spoke to the Chairperson of Mahati Infra Services Ltd and Lake Victoria logistics Mr Mike Mukula the companies undertaking the project, who now say they are releasing fuel to more stations.