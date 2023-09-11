Drivers along Northern Corridor to be sensitised

A road safety and awareness campaign to counter road crashes has been launched in Malaba, at the border between Uganda and Kenya. The initiative is led by the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority, the ministry of Works and Transport, Uganda National Roads Authority, the Uganda National Transport Association and the Police. More than 20,000 crashes occurred along the Northern Corridor which links the port of Mombasa in Kenya to Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, DR Congo and South Sudan. Truck drivers say the lack of road markings and resting places makes their work hard.