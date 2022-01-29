Driver arrested for transporting pineapples in ambulance

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

A driver attached to Kebisoni Health Center IV in Rukungiri District has been arrested after he was allegedly found transporting pineapples in the facility’s ambulance.

The police spokesman for Kigezi sub region, Mr Elly Maate identified the driver as Matayo Barekye, 50, a resident of Nyakabare cell, Kebisoni town council in Rukungiri District.

Barekye was on January 27, 2022 photographed while allegedly offloading pineapples from an ambulance registration number UG 3797M, at Nyamunuka trading center in Ntungamo District.

Police says his action contravenes the code of conduct for public servants.

“It’s alleged that on the fateful day, the accused person transported a female patient that had been operated on from Rukungiri to her home in Ntungumo District. On his way back, he was photographed offloading pineapples from the ambulance he was driving.

The police arrested the suspect after the photographs of offloading pineapples went viral on social media and charges of abuse of office have since been slapped against him,” Mr Maate said.

Advertisement

Mr Maate advised public servants to always observe their code of conduct to avoid such temptations that lead them into abusing their offices.