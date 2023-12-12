DRC conflict: UPDF begins withdrawal with EAC standby force

The UPDF confirms that its contingent previously operating in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo under the auspices of the East African Community Standby Force has started withdrawing its forces. The force was deployed there early this year alongside troops from South Sudan, Kenya, and Burundi to support the political process, protect civilians, and enforce peace agreements in a bid to restore peace in the region. DANIEL KIBET reports.