The Angolan parliament last week approved a yearlong deployment of up to 500 soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a ceasefire brokered in the country’s capital Luanda between M23 rebels and DRC government troops collapsed. This comes at the time the Kinshasha government continues to treat its neighbours, Rwanda and Uganda who it accuses of backing the M23 rebels, with suspicion. Both Kigali and Kampala have denied providing arms and covert support to the rebel faction that recently grabbed large swathes of territory in the restive pocket of eastern DRC. Could the Angolan troops come after the M23 if they fail to honor the ceasefire truce and could this trigger a regional conflict?