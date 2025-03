Dr. Nalukwago: Preventive dentistry key to long-lasting oral health | HEALTH FOCUS

Proper oral hygiene is essential for healthy teeth and gums. This includes daily brushing and flossing. In addition, you should see your dentist regularly for dental exams and cleanings. Dr. Judith Nalukwago, a dental surgeon, tells Walter Mwesigye tonight in Health Focus that preventive dentistry gives you the best chance for a beautiful smile and long-lasting oral health.