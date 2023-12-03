Dr. Musenero calls for innovation clubs in schools

Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Monica Musenero has urged school proprietors to start up innovation clubs in schools, as this will help in imparting innovation skills to the young generation. According to Dr. Musenero, the government is now focusing on sponsoring pupils with better innovative ideas. The call came as she met fellow parents and teachers at Stoneridge school in Nsasa, Kira municipality, as they closed off the school year.