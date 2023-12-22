Dr. Moses Maka delivers Adventist Christmas message

The Archbishop of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Uganda Dr. Moses Maka Ndimukika has expressed his regret over failing to attend the national prayers that were organized by the National Unity Platform yesterday. Whereas his office received the invitation for the event when he was abroad, Maka maintains that it is the responsibility of religious leaders to cater to the spiritual needs of everyone regardless of their political aspirations. This is contained in his Christmas message.