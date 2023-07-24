Dr. Kizza Besigye says he is not blame for disarray in FDC

Founding member of the Forum for Democratic Change Dr. Kizza Besigye has said the office at Katonga Road is a centre for change-seeking politicians and activists and non-partisans. Besigye was responding to statements that he set up a parallel office with the party's Najjanankumbi headquarters. But the former party president says it does not conflict with the party's ideals. His remarks come at a time when the party's leaders are embroiled in a row over funding sources. NTV put these questions to Dr. Besigye at his home in Kasangati in the Wakiso district.