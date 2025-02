Dr Kizza Besigye remanded, calls off hunger strike

The incarcerated veteran politician Dr Kizza Besigye has called off his hunger strike. Besigye's lawyer Erias Lukwago says that the decision follows his formal trial in civilian court. Besigye, his political ally Obed Lutale, as well as Captain Denis Ola, have been charged with treason in respect of trying to overthrow the government of Uganda. They have been remanded to Luzira Prison.