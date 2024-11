Dr Kiyonga tips Rwenzori leaders on election violence

Makerere University Chancellor Dr. Crispus Kiyonga has urged local residents and leaders in the Rwenzori region to work towards peaceful elections in 2026 as a way of building an integrated economy. The call came during a stakeholders' retreat on peace-building ahead of elections in Fort Portal. Dr. Kiyonga's call was prompted by concerns that the area has been a hotspot for tribal and political conflicts in previous election cycles.