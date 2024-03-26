Dr Kenneth Omona hands over office to new PPS, Gloria Asio Omaswa

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Dr. Kenneth Omona Olusegun has, on Tuesday, officially handed over office to the new Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the President, Gloria Asio Omaswa.

This transition follows Dr. Omona's recent appointment as Minister of State for Northern Uganda in a cabinet reshuffle orchestrated by President Museveni.

The handover ceremony, held at the Office of the President in Kampala, was attended by notable figures including Hajj Yunus Kakande, representing the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, who expressed gratitude to Dr. Omona for his commendable service.

Hajj Kakande highlighted the significance of Dr. Omona's new appointment, citing it as a testament to the President's confidence in his capabilities. He congratulated Dr. Omona on his elevation and advised the incoming PPS, Ms. Omaswa, to prioritize empathy for Ugandans and foster teamwork in her new role.

Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, praised Dr. Omona for his dedication and contributions to the smooth functioning of State House. She welcomed Ms. Omaswa, acknowledging her wealth of experience and expressing confidence in her ability to excel.

In response, Ms. Omaswa expressed gratitude to God and President Museveni for the opportunity to serve Uganda in her new capacity. Dr. Omona, in turn, thanked President Museveni for the privilege of serving as PPS for the past four years.

The handover ceremony not only symbolized a transition in leadership but also highlighted the dedication of individuals committed to advancing President Museveni's vision and serving the nation.