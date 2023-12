Dr Kaziimba Mugalu ordains two new priests

Members of the clergy have been urged to be intentional in their duty of spreading the gospel to make an impact on society. According to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, the country is facing several challenges, which require the church to step up its reach to be part of the solution-making process. Dr Kaziimba made the call today as he presided over the ordination of new members of the church’s clergy.