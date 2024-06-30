DR Congo delays $14 million payment to East African Community

The Democratic Republic of Congo is yet to pay the $14 million it owes to the community in contributions, despite indications during Friday's sitting of the East African Legislative Assembly about the payment of these arrears. However, the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of the East African Community, Deng Alor Kuol, has quelled fears about DRC's intentions to quit the community. Kuol informed the concerned members of EALA during the sitting that the DRC leadership had strongly signaled their commitment to the community, contrary to information suggesting they intend to collaborate more with the Southern African Development Community (SADC).