DR CONGO CONFLICT:Tshisekedi to attend regional summit

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s President, Felix Tshisekedi, has confirmed his participation in a joint summit of Eastern and Southern African leaders in Tanzania from February 7-8 to discuss the conflict in eastern Congo, according to his spokesperson. This comes as a DR Congo military court has issued an international arrest warrant against Corneille Nangaa, leader of a rebel alliance that includes M23, on charges of war crimes and treason.