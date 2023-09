Dr Buhangamaiso is one of many in need of kidney transplant

Over 300 people are ailing with end-stage kidney disease in Uganda. This requires specialised treatment including transplants. About 10% of these have been proven eligible for the much-needed kidney transplant in specialized hospitals abroad. Dr Antony Buhangamaiso is one of the patients with end-stage kidney disease who who going through the ordeal of getting a kidney transplant.