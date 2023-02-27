DPP reiterates proposal to extend 48-hour detention period

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is still pushing for an extension of the 48-hour detention period before a suspect is produced in court. The Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo, revealed that it is difficult to complete investigations for some complex cases like terrorism and corruption because her office is understaffed. The proposal for a constitutional amendment received a blessing from the Ministry of Internal Affairs about a decade ago but was never brought to Parliament for consideration. However, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Norbert Mao, revealed that he remained undecided about the proposal. As EDWARD MUHUMUZA reports, Mao suggested that sometimes charging suspects with terrorism is a tactic to keep suspects on remand.