DPP investigation into Minister Kitutu completed

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has finished investigating three officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and another local from Namisindwa - who allegedly caused loss of public property, diversion, and being in possession of iron sheets meant for the peace-building initiative program in the Karamoja sub-region. The three government officials include the Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu, her assistant Joshua Abaho and Michael Naboya Kitutu a relative to the Minister.