DPP confirms charges against Minister Goretti Kitutu over Karamoja iron sheets

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution says it is ready to advise police on the possible charges to be preferred against individuals named in the Karamoja iron sheets saga, and which people to arrest. Last year, Parliament appropriated 39 billion shillings for relief items including iron sheets and goats for the vulnerable in the Karamoja sub-region. The Office of the DPP also confirmed that it is in possession of the case file.