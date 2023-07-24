DP MPs want party to be set free from NRM’s ‘captivity'

The Democratic Party Caucus in parliament wants the party set free from what they term captivity by the National Resistance Movement. Their latest demand is premised on their interpretation of President Museveni's statement over the weekend, in which they noted that party president Nobert Mao entered into a cooperation pact with the NRM as an individual. The MPs argue that the notion that DP entered into a cooperation pact with the NRM is intended to drag the party members into an ideology they don't subscribe to