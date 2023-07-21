DP members call for boycott of Gulu event

Democratic Party Members of Parliament are planning to a parallel event in Kampala on Saturday, in a bid to stay away from party president Norbert Mao called the home-coming organized to take place in Gulu. They cautioned DP members against attending the Gulu event. The deputy DP parliamentary whip Richard Lumu insists that the Gulu event will see Mao, the minister for justice and constitutional affairs, formally ushered into the National Resistance Movement.