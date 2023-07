Dozens of Nakanyonyi SSS students hospitalized

Several students of Nakanyonyi Senior Secondary School in Naggalama, Mukono district are receiving treatment in various health centers after eating food suspected to have been poisoned. However, the Mukono district health officer insists that the food that was served to the students was not poisoned. He says the problem could have been caused by a food-borne illness. Health workers have managed the situation and no death has been recorded.