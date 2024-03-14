Dokolo woman MP by-election campaigns begin

The campaigns for the Dokolo Woman MP by-election started today, with the seven candidates traversing the district to rally for support. NRM candidate Jannet Auma started in Okwalo-ngwen sub-county, where the people spoke about poor roads and a lack of water and electricity. Meanwhile, Harriet Agenorwot of the National Unity Platform is concerned about the period of only seven days for campaigns, appealing to the Electoral Commission to allow them to continue up to the 19th before the 21st March election. Esther Akullo, an independent candidate, was concerned about restrictions on fishing.