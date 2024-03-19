Dokolo woman MP by-election attracted six candidates

President Museveni has today wrapped up campaigns for the Dokolo Woman MP by-election campaigns by backing the NRM candidate Janet Rose Adongo Elau, at a major rally at Bata Seed Secondary school grounds there.President Museveni pleaded with the locals to embrace Rose Adongo, as the NRM moves to improve infrastructure, especially the Dokolo-Amolatar and the Lira-Aloi-Alebtong roads roads as well as increasing access to electricity in the area. He held two other rallies, one at Kangai Sub County in Dokolo south.Five other candidates are in the race to replace the late Cecilia Ogwal, who passed on in January.