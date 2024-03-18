Dokolo district woman MP campaigns heat up before March 21 polls

As the polling day for the Dokolo District Woman MP election on March 21 approaches, campaigns have intensified with several leaders of political parties rallying support for their candidates. Patrick Amuriat, the leader of the Forum for Democratic Change, campaigned for Dr. Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal in the area. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu campaigned yesterday for the National Unity Platform's flag bearer, Harriet Ageno, while Jannet Adong, the NRM flag bearer, canvassed several areas for support. President Museveni is expected in the district tomorrow to campaign for her. The race has attracted seven candidates, with Sarah Nyangkori as the UPC flag bearer, and two candidates leaning towards the NRM.