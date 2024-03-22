Dokolo candidates speak out on final electoral outcome

Dr. Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal the daughter of the later Dokolo WMP Cecilia Ogwal has conceded defeat in yesterday’s Dokolo Woman MP By election. Ogwal, who contested on the FDC party card, came third behind NRM's Janet Adong in the by election and eventual winner Sara Nyangkori Aguti of the UPC, who secured the seat. Ogwal says that it is time for political differences to be set aside and instead assist Nyangkori in delivering the mandate of the people of Dokolo to the country’s legislature.