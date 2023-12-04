Dogs display agility, aggression and tracking direction at festival

The annual dog festival that took place over the weekend enabled dog trainers and dog lovers as well as people who are interested in breeding dogs to come together and showcase different capabilities of dogs.On display were the agility, aggression, tracking, direction, and racing of the dogs. Emmy Imelda, a canine handler with Uganda Wildlife Authority says that dogs are animals that can be trusted and they help to solve many confiscated cases with fewer resources.