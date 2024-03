Dog kills owners’ seven months old child

Police in Nalugala in Katabi Town Council near Entebbe is looking into the death of a seven-month-old toddler at Dr Ekwaro Obuku's residence yesterday. According to neighbours the dog broke its kennel and attacked the maid and the boy, killing the child. While the family is distraught and unable to talk about the incident, we talked to a veterinary doctor about this matter.