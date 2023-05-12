Doctors' strike continues despite government appeals

The ongoing strike by doctors in Uganda over pay and other grievances has continued despite the government's appeal for them to return to work. A high-level meeting involving the Prime Minister, Ministries of Public Service and Health, Pre-interns, Senior House Officers, Medical Officers Special Grade, and the Uganda Medical Association was held, but it failed to yield the expected results. Doctors have rejected the government's proposals, which include scrapping allowances for medical interns and senior house officers, and no pay enhancement for specialists.