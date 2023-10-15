Doctor's absenteeism, maternal deaths raise concerns at Koboko hospital

People seeking care at Koboko Hospital report a lack of specialized doctors available during weekends, resulting in a rise in patient referrals. A recent spike in maternal deaths at the facility has been attributed to the absence of specialist physicians. Further complicating matters, the hospital's operating theatre was temporarily shut down and has only reopened this week. Koboko Hospital, which serves a catchment area encompassing 59,000 people, conducts an average of 75 deliveries per week. The community now finds itself grappling with the tangible impacts of this healthcare shortfall.