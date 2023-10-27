Doctor offers advice to over-50s who are living with HIV/AIDS

Dr. Stephen Watiti a person living with HIV/AIDS is urging people living with the disease and are 50 years and beyond to carry out tests on noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancers among others because they are at a risky of catch such diseases given their age and immunity. Watiti was attending a health camp organised by the Uganda AIDS Commission, who are saying that several government agencies are now fully releasing the 0.1% of their annual budgets to go towards the fight against AIDS in the country.