DNA Matches: Police identify bodies of students in Lhubiriha School attack

The Police say they have matched the DNA of 11 bodies from the 17 people burnt in the Lhubiriha school attack, with family members from whom samples were picked. These are among 37 students who were killed in a raid by Allied Democratic Forces rebels on the school in Kasese on 16th June. The police spokesperson said the remains will be handed over to their families tomorrow.