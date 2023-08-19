Districts tipped to stay focused despite suspension of World Bank funding

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), says that trillions of shillings being spent on infrastructure within regional cities and municipalities will continue to require monitoring through technical committees. Hilda Mwesigwa, the Manager of Performance Monitoring PPDA, says that scrutiny that entails ensuring procurement officers, accounting personnel, engineers, and environmental experts within the new cities and municipalities ought to be enhanced.