District Speakers in Teso protest government's directive on school charges

District speakers across Teso Sub-region have expressed concern at the recent pronouncement by the Education ministry, stopping parents from making any form of payments in public schools, across the country as a mode of keeping all school-age going children in the class. The call came as they met the state minister of primary education Joyce Moriku. The speakers highlighted that parents’ contributions have been voluntary and affordable by the majority.