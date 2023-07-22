District operators in Rukungiri call for solutions

Farmers in Rukungiri district have expressed concern over the non functional 500 million shilling small scale agricultural scheme built, in Rukungiri municipality to support farmers irrigate their crops during dry seasons. The farmers want the agriculture ministry to intervene and save the scheme as many of them say they are incurring losses. The scheme was built in line with the presidential directives issued in 2017 following prolonged dry spell, which had resulted in food insecurity.