District leaders call for disciplinary action against Birigwa

A section of Forum for Democratic Change leaders from 113 districts across the country have petitioned the party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi to take disciplinary action against party chairman Wasswa Birigwa if he does not call off the parallel delegates conference slated for September 19 September within 48 hours. The FDC leaders presented their petition today at the party headquarters at Najjanankumbi in Kampala.