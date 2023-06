District leaders call for assistance in resolving land wrangles

During his visit to the greater Luweero sub-region to assess the implementation of government programs, local leaders in the Luweero district made an appeal to opposition leader Mathias Mpuuga. They urged him to lend his voice and assistance in resolving the escalating issue of land disputes in the area. Recognizing Mpuuga's influential position, the leaders sought his support to address this pressing matter.