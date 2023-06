Dispute between Umeme, UNRA delays construction of Katonga Bridge

A dispute between electricity distributor Umeme and Uganda National Roads Authority - UNRA has delayed the commencement of works on a bridge at River Katonga. UNRA had promised to have worked on a new bridge underway in two weeks, to allow for heavy trucks to be carried out there. However, as our reporters found, works at Katonga are yet to start, thanks to the dispute there.