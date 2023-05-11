Disaster Minister Anyakun gives money to affected families in Kisoro

The Minister of state for disater preparedness Easter Anyakun has told People living in the high risk areas of Biizi, Maregamo and Kibumba villages in Murora Subcouty Kisoro district to relocate to nearby schools and churches more rain is anticipated in June and July which could cause more disaster. The rain that fell on 2nd May caused landslides and mudslides which claimed 10 lives in Kisoro district. As she handed over 52 million shillings to the affected families, Anyakun said they would also receive food and other necessities.