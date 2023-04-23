Disabled woman beats odds, makes living through hand-made Crafts.

While hand-made crafts remain underrated due to market challenges for some of the products, 40-year-old Rovina Atuheirwe from Rubanda district who became disabled in her childhood after suffering from polio, has beaten the odds and made a living from her creativity. Atuhierwe says she has been able to take her five relatives to school, built a house, bought cattle and managed to buy a plot of land from the skills she acquired after training in Kabale district.