Disabled UACE graduate overcame natural limits to beat the odds

It is unusual for children living with disabilities to go through the entire education system without dropping out due to various challenges. Steven Kavuma, a former student at St Elizabeth SSS Nkoowe in Mpigi district, broke the barriers after he attained 14 points from PEM/ICT. NTV has been following this boy’s performance since 2019 when he sat for his Senior 4 and we continue with his success for S6.