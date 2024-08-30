Uganda Taekwondo team finishes fourth at East African Championships
Government races to respond to EU directive
Government projects stalling, shortage of engineers cited as major cause
Government moves to check capital flight by local investors
More access to land improves livelihoods of women
City residents worried about garbage crisis
Great Lakes Parliament:Juba session concludes
Rise in HIV infections worries Jinja health officials
Proposal to elect Leader of the Opposition draws mixed reactions
Mixed reactions from residents after Parliament stitting in Gulu
Government to develop free education policy for Karamoja
AB’EMBUTO MU NKAMBI E KITEEZI :RedCross eyogedde engeri gye balabirira
Batemyetemye basatu e Kassanda, omu y’attiddwa e Mityana
Embeera ya kasasiro eyongedde okusajjuka mu bitundu
ZUNGULU:Eno wiiki ebadde yaba hustler mu kibuga Kampala
Waliwo bannabyabufuzi aboogedde lwaki tebawagira ekiteeso ky’omubaka Lumu