Digital solutions in banking sector | Morning At NTV

The global digital financial services landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by factors such as convenience, accessibility, and affordability. This shift towards digitalization has led to exponential growth in the sector. Governments are also facing challenges stemming from this rapid expansion, as it presents both opportunities and risks, including financial misconduct, fraud, and money laundering. To delve further into this discussion, we are joined by Timothy Musoke, Card Acquiring Head at Absa.